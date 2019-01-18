Boss Jamie Vermiglio urges his Chorley FC side not to get carried away

Chorley might be racing clear at the top of the National League North with a game in hand but boss Jamie Vermiglio is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

The Magpies’ 4-1 comeback win over Altrincham gave them a six-point gap on second-placed Bradford Park Avenue and seven-point buffer to third-placed Stockport County.

Vermiglio was pleased to stretch that lead but as they prepare to host Guiseley this weekend, the Magpies boss is not getting carried away.

He said: “We are seven points clear of Stockport and six of Bradford. It is nice, gives you a little bit of a cushion.

“But again, like last time, we are not getting carried away.

“Two or three results and that can easily swing around.

“Right now it is about being consistent like we have.

“We’ve always spoken this season about averaging two points a game. We are just above the two-points-a-match mark with 17 to go.

“We cannot afford to slip-up because there are two or three teams like Spennymoor, Bradford, Stockport and possibly one or two teams that are capable of stringing some results together, so yes it is nice but we are not looking at it too much at this stage of the season.”

Striker Louis Almond is suspended for the game but new signing, ex-Morecambe forward Adam McGurk, could make his debut.

Vermiglio also says there is another factor in this season’s promotion push – the improvement of the pitch. The 36-year-old praised groundsman Ben Kay for his work to keep Victory Park in the best condition it has been in the winter since his arrival last decade.

He said: “It is doing well considering the time of year.

“We have not had that torrential rain, and the ice or frost has not been too bad.

“It is great, the ground is flat.

“Ben Kay the groundsman has worked miracles on it at the moment and it is looking good.

“We’ve made quite a few developments with a lot of staff this season and he has been one of the key changes really.

“As a result of him we are able to play a more extravagant style of attacking football.

“There is still a long way to go with it.

“It takes time to get that final product but it is in the best condition it has ever been really for this time of the year.”