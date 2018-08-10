Blakeman keen to keep goals flowing for Chorley

Chorley left-back Adam Blakeman has been the surprise goal hero of their current unbeaten run and the defender is eager to keep that going.

The former Bolton man, 26, has netted two in two as the Magpies beat York and Guiseley and now as they bid to make it three from three when they head to Nuneaton Borough.

He said: “I’ve scored more this year than I did last year!

“One thing that I have been lacking over the last few years is a few goals so hopefully it is something to build on and I can get a few more in this year.”

That 2-0 win over Guiseley was Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio’s first.

He orchestrated the 1-0 win over York from the Mediterranean and after naming two unchanged line-ups he says team selection is the hardest thing about management as he enjoys his new role.

He said: “Already selecting a team has been the hardest thing because we have players that want to play football and when they are not they are disappointed.

“It is managing that.

“We have got some complex characters, some that take it with a pinch of salt and so it is how I get the best out of everyone.

“But the lads who are in and around the squad see that the lads are performing well.

“In a team that if you do well more often or not you will keep your place unless that is for a tactical reason to change it.”

And the boss is pleased with his new signings, Elliot Newby, Louis Almond, Cameron Belford, Courtney Meppen-Walter, Matty Urwin and Wes Fletcher are all settling in.

He said: “Elliot Newby has come in and it was always going to be how can we get Elliot and Alex into the same team but keep that same sort of stability, we are managing to do that.

“We are looking really good offensively and defensively.

Cameron has come in done really well, he has been fantastic.

“I have got difficult decisions to make.”

“Cameron has come in, we have Matty. we have Louis Almond, Wes Fletcher and other players that we have signed that are just going to have to bide their time and wait.

“I want the attitudes and endeavor of those who are not involved to be right to make me want to put them back in.

“It is a difficult thing for me at the moment because we have got such a strong squad.

“That brings difficult decisions and a lot of people are going to be disappointed.

“It is what I wanted, I’m not afraid of difficult conversations and it is one of those difficult things to manage managing people.”