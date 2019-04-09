Bamber Bridge are reaching point of no return – caretaker boss Matt Lawlor believes club need maximum points from final four games to avoid relegation

Time is running out on Bamber Bridge as they look to avoid relegation – that is the view of joint caretaker boss Matt Lawlor.

Brig dropped into the NPL Premier Division relegation zone on Saturday after losing 4-2 at home to play-off chasing Scarborough Athletic.

Mickleover Sports’ 3-2 success at Nantwich Town saw them leapfrog above Brig – who have now lost their last nine games in all competitions and have failed to win in 14.

It now means Lawlor’s men have four games to save their season and prevent an immediate return to the division below. By the time Brig play again, they could conceivably find themselves even further adrift as the three teams immediately above them in the table – Mickleover, Stafford Rangers and Marine –all play this evening.

“It is getting desperate,” said Lawlor. “The other teams have got a game tonight, but regardless of how that goes, we will still be in the drop zone.

“We can’t worry about that. We can only concentrate on the four games we have left and what we do going forward.

“The players need to snap out of this losing run. We have four games, four cup finals – it’s the old cliche – to save our season.”

Brig once again performed well on Saturday, with Alistair Waddecar scoring twice in the second half to give them some hope. However, individual errors at both ends of the pitch proved to be costly.

“We can’t keep relying on Ally,” said Lawlor, who takes his team to Hyde United this weekend. “We missed three or four glaring chances in the first half and conceded some sloppy goals. Goals change games and we need to be more ruthless.”