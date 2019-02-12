Alex Newby effort is paying dividends for Chorley – Magpies prepare to face Brackley Town

Boss Jamie Vermiglio praised the attitude of in-form midfielder Alex Newby after he became the latest Magpie to hit double figures

Newby made it 11 for the term at Southport on Saturday but his hat-trick could not stop the National League North leaders losing 5-3.

The signing from Clitheroe has scored in each of Chorley’s last four games going into Tuesday night’s Victory Park clash with Brackley. He has netted seven times as the Magpies beat Altrincham, Guiseley and York City and lost at Haig Avenue.

And Vermiglio praised the player’s work ethic off the pitch and his desire to get better on it, as he explained why Newby is hitting form.

He said: “Alex started the season on fire. Unfortunately he picked up a niggling injury that he probably carried for a few months but he is finding form again now.

“He looks after himself. He doesn’t just do it with training on Tuesday, Thursdays and the game – he is in the gym regularly.

“Speaking to him about his performances, he always wants to analyse them and do better.

“He has got a fantastic attitude and he deserves his goals.

“It is just a shame for him that it was on the back of conceding five. In that game we needed someone to try and take the game by the scruff of the neck and he certainly tried to do that.”

Now Vermiglio wants his side to be more defensively astute going into the final 14 games of the term.

He said: “Even over the last 10 games we have not been keeping enough clean sheets.

“At Southport we conceded some sloppy goals and we need to get back on it.”

Meanwhile, Vermiglio wants his side to bounce back from defeat at Southport and put things right against Brackley on Tuesday night.

The Magpies lost 5-3 to Southport on Saturday with Vermiglio unhappy to have conceded so many.

He stressed it was a rare bad day at the office for his National League North leaders but wants his players to move on when they host sixth-placed Brackley at Victory Park.

Brackley were the first side to take points off the Magpies when they drew 2-2 in the reverse fixture back in September.

Vermiglio, 36, says his side are top of the league for a reason but hopes they can use this game in hand to extend their lead at the top.

Second-placed Stockport’s draw at Guiseley saw them cut the gap to three points.

And as Chorley prepare for the final run-in Vermiglio is confident his men can respond.

He said: ““We weren’t at it and Southport were really up for it. They caused us loads of problems and uncharacteristically we lost the battles.

“We have three big solid centre-halves (Andrew Teague, Scott Leather and Courtney Meppen-Walter).

“Very rarely do they lose a battle but unfortunately we had a game were all three of them were not a hundred per cent at it.

“The result is that Southport capitalised.

“We gave them too many opportunities but it is one game were we have not played well and I can probably count on one hand how many games this season we have not played well.

“We move on. We have Brackley at home now and a chance to try and put things right.

“Brackley are probably the strongest side we have played this season.

“We went to their place and we were down 2-0 in the first half and it could have been five or six.

“That was a game that we were not at it.

“In the second half we came out, made a fight of it and managed to get a draw but they are a very good team.

“They are very fit and back-to-back with Southport it is going to be a tough ask.

“But we are top of the league for a reason and we need to make sure that we stay there.

“We are going to be playing teams around us and we need to be picking up points off the teams around us.

“This is our game in hand and we need to take advantage of it.”