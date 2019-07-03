Chorley FC welcome Bromley on opening day and face Wrexham festive fixtures as 2019/20 National League fixture list revealed

Chorley will welcome Bromley to Victory Park on the opening day of the National League season.

The Magpies ended a near three decade absence by beating Spennymoor Town on penalties in the National League North play-off final in May.

Jamie Vermiglio's side will now start life in their new league at home to Bromley on Saturday August 3.

The Magpies then face a short trip to AFC Fylde on Tuesday August 6 with Dave Challinor's Coasters returning to Victory Park on Saturday March 21.

Chorley will face the team that beat them to the National League North title Stockport County at home on Saturday September 7 and away on Saturday December 7.

The Magpies have a festive double header with Welsh side Wrexham.

Vermiglio's men travel to North Wales on Boxing Day Thursday December 26 and host the Red Dragons on New Year's Day, Wednesday January 1.

Chorley travel to fellow Magpies Notts County on the August Bank Holiday Monday August 26 and host them on Good Friday April 10.

Vermiglio's side will travel to Hartlepool United on Easter Monday April 13 and will end the season at Boreham Wood on Saturday April 25.

The Magpies host Barrow on Tuesday September 24 and travel to Cumbria on November for their second floodlit date on Tuesday 26.

AFC Fylde, Barrow, Harrogate and Halifax are the Magpies' only current midweek night fixtures.

But that could change if fixtures are rearranged.

The Magpies' lengthy away trips to Dover and Yeovil Town are currently scheduled for Saturday September 14 and Saturday October 26.

Chorley's 2019-20 fixture list.

August

Saturday 3 Bromley (h)

Tuesday 6 AFC Fylde (a)

Saturday 10 Sutton Untied (a)

Tuesday 13 Solihull Moors (h)

Satursday 17 Maidenhead Untied (a)

Saturday 24 Hartlepool United (h)

Monday 26 Notts County (a)

Saturday 31 Boreham Wood (h)

September

Tuesday 3 Harrogate Town (a)

Saturday 7 Stockport County (h)

Saturday 14 Dover Athletic (a)

Saturday 21 Woking (h)

Tuesday 24 Barrow (h)

Saturday 28 Dagenham & Redbridge (a)

October

Saturday 5 Aldershot Town (h)

Tuesday 8 FC Halifax Town (a)

Saturday 12 Eastleigh (a)

Saturday 26 Yeovil Town (h)

Tuesday 29 Ebbsfleet United (h)

November

Saturday 2 Barnet (a)

Saturday 16 Chesterfield (a)

Saturday 23 Torquay United (h)

Tuesday 26 Barrow (a)

Saturday 30 Dagenham & Redbridge (h)

December

Saturday 7 Stockport County (a)

Saturday 21 Dover Athletic (h)

Thursday 26 Wrexham (a)

Saturday 28 Harrogate Town (h)

January

Wednesday 1 Wrexham (h)

Saturday 4 Woking (a)

Saturday 18 Aldershot Town (a)

Saturday 25 FC Halifax Town (h)

February

Saturday 1 Yeovil Town (a)

Saturday 8 Eastleigh (h)

Saturday 15 Ebbsfleet United (a)

Saturday 22 Barnet (h)

Saturday 29 Torquay United (a)

March

Saturday 7 Chesterfield (h)

Saturday 14 Bromley (a)

Saturday 21 AFC Fylde (h)

Saturday 28 Solihull Moors (a)

April

Saturday 4 Sutton Untied (h)

Friday 10 Notts County (h)

Monday 13 Hartlepool Untied (a)

Saturday 18 Maidenhead United (h)

Saturday 25 Boreham Wood (a)