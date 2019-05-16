Chorley FC to celebrate club's promotion to the National League with gala dinner as council confirm they are in discussions to make official plans to honour the achievement

Chorley FC will celebrate the club’s promotion with a gala dinner on Friday night as the council confirmed they are in discussions to make official plans to honour the achievement.

The Magpies clinched promotion to the National League thanks to a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Spennymoor Town on Sunday.

Officials at the club say there are currently no plans to stage an open top bus parade but that the club will be hosting a gala dinner at Park Hall on Friday.

Commercial manager Josh Vosper says the dinner is also a chance to celebrate their 135th anniversary.

But says the club are also working with the council to stage an official celebration.

He said: “It’s been a thrilling campaign to say the least and we want to celebrate the 2018/19 season.

“As a club we are also acknowledging our 135th anniversary which is such an important milestone.”

The council confirmed that it is looking into ways to celebrate the achievement.

A spokesman says details will be released in due course.

They said: “We’re in discussions with the club as to how best to mark the promotion.

“There are a few different options but nothing has been decided yet. As soon as it has been agreed we’ll share the details.”