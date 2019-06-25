Chorley FC boss Vermiglio planning to use start of pre-season to test trialists and new formations ahead of first National League campaign in 29 years

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio is planning to use the start of pre-season to test trialists and new formations ahead of their first National League campaign in 29 years.

Vermiglio, 37, guided Chorley to promotion from the division below in his first season in management.

The ex-midfielder is taking the opportunity of the early stages of pre-season to run the rule over several trialists.

The Magpies were back in training last Thursday.

Chorley’s pre-season matches kick-off on Tuesday, July 2 at West Lancashire League side Euxton Villa (7pm kick-off).

A Saturday trip to North West Counties’ side Charnock Richard follows on July 6 (3pm start).

On Tuesday, July 9, the Magpies head to NPL West Division side Atherton Collieries (7:45pm kick-off) and on Saturday, July 13, Vermiglio’s side head to newly promoted North West Counties Premier Division side Longridge Town.

On Tuesday, July 16, Chorley welcome Championship side Preston North End to Victory Park (kick-off 7pm).

Championship side Wigan Athletic’s development side are next up at Victory Park on Saturday, July 20.

Premier League side Everton will send an XI to face Chorley on Tuesday July 23.

With the Magpies ending their schedule on Saturday, July 27, at home to NPL Premier Division side FC United.

Vermiglio is also going to use that early part of pre-season to look at variations of his favoured 3-5-2 formation.

He said: “Our first game is against Euxton and the plan is to throw a couple of trialists in the first games see who we feel can contribute to the squad and put them into the game at Euxton and make a decision on a few quite early on.

“We are going to be looking at a few variations on the system to enable ourselves to pick up points away from home.

“It is a tough, tough league and it is a massive step up.

“I’ve watched a lot of games over the last couple of weeks and the main thing is the physicality.

“But our home form from last year will hopefully carry on and we can pick up points at home and I think we need a variation of how we play away.”

Chorley will discover their opening game of the season when the fixtures are released on Wednesday, July 3.

Vermiglio says a key factor of adjusting to life in the new division will be dealing with recovery as the majority of his men will be maintaining full-time jobs.

He said: “The away travelling is probably the main thing that is going to have an impact on us and the main thing that will be different aside from the physicality of the sides that we will be coming up against.

“It is not so much getting to games.

“There will be no difference on a Saturday because Saturday is football day. I think the main difference is the Tuesday night or rearranged games and the getting back for the lads who are working.

“Getting back in the early hours, then getting up and going to work.

“The knock on effect of training properly the day after then being tired and lethargic.

“How we manage recovery this season is going to be important.

“The vast majority of teams are full-time so we are up against it and we understand that. We have got to try and use the part-time to our advantage.”

Meanwhile, Chorley’s Supporters’ Trust have launched an appeal to raise funds to help groundsman Ben Kay get the equipment needed to improve the Victory Park pitch.

And Vermiglio says the pitch is looking good.

He said: “Ben Kay is working on the pitch. I do not know what stage he is up to but the pitch is looking good. It is coming along healthily.

“Ben is going through the process of renovating it. It is looking in good condition at the moment. It has another couple of weeks to grow.

“The funding is so he can buy some decent equipment.

“At the moment he has not got the best equipment to be able to cut it with.”

To donate log-on to: https://localgiving.org/appeal/benspitchfunder/