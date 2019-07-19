Chorley FC boss Jamie Vermiglio set to raid the loan market after injury blow to keeper Matty Urwin

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio is expected to raid the loan market with keeper Matty Urwin set to miss the first month of the new National League season due to injury.

The play-off final shootout hero has missed Chorley’s last two friendly games due to a knee injury with Danny Eccles keeping goal against Championship side Preston.

Urwin will need an operation to fix the problem.

Vermiglio says that Urwin is not the only member of his side who could miss the start of the new campaign on August 3.

Defenders Courtney Meppen-Walter, Scott Leather and Matt Challoner are also struggling, with striker Louis Almond also on the treatment table.

For Vermiglio it means he has had to alter some of his recruitment plans.

He said: “Things are going against us at the moment. We are carrying quite a few injuries.

“In the past we have been quite lucky with that.

“On Tuesday (against Preston) Courtney Meppen-Walter came off – that does not look a straightforward injury.

“I need to consider how we move forward with him.

“Matty Urwin has a had a scan on his knee and will need an operation.

“He could miss the first month or two of the season so I will have to recruit there again.

“Louis Almond is injured, Scott Leather is carrying something.

“Matty Challoner is not recovered yet so with respect to the lads who are coming in, these are lads that were in my mind to start the season and are not going to be starting the season, so it does put you on the back foot.

“It does as a manager make you think, ‘Goodness me we have some work to do’ because we have three or four players missing that we did not think we would have to recruit for that we will have to recruit now.”

And Vermiglio says he will be looking to bring in a keeper on-loan as he expects Urwin to return.

He said: “I think the loan deal will be an option from now until the end of the season.

“I am not going to be the type of person to rush in on a loan and get an offer in.

“I want to get two or three more permanent signings in, with the option of a loan, especially the keeper.

“I trust Matty, I’ve made it quite clear he is our No.1 so unless we sign someone unbelievably good then Matty will remain as our No.1 goalkeeper.

“That one I will be looking for a loan or a short-term deal.