Chorley FC boss Jamie Vermiglio hailed spot kick king Matty Urwin but stressed job is not complete yet as Magpies prepare to host Spennymoor Town in the National League North play-off final

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio says the job is not done yet after keeper Matt Urwin’s shootout heroics clinched a place in the National League North play-off final this weekend

.

One of Urwin's penalty stops.'Photo credit: Stefan Willoughby.

Urwin made a hat-trick of saves in the sudden-death semi-final victory over Altrincham on Sunday to rescue the Magpies’ promotion dream after Alex Newby and Adam Blakeman missed the first two kicks in the shootout.

Chorley beat Altrincham 3-1 on penalties as Courtney Meppen-Walter, Louis Almond and Josh Wilson all scored from the spot.

The game had ended 1-1 after Josh Hancock opened the scoring for their visitors in the 67th minute before being sent off for a challenge on Marcus Carver.

The Magpies would go on and level in the 82nd minute through Wilson and there the sides could not be separated by extra time.

In Sunday’s final, Chorley will host a Spennymoor side that ended their title hopes last month.

Vermiglio said: “Credit to Matty Urwin – he won us the game. He deserves his little moment.

"We are only halfway there. There is another massive game.

“We have the home advantage. The message to the boys is enjoy the win then we go again Tuesday and Thursday to get ready for a tough final.”

And Vermiglio stressed that their pre-match preparations had a role in their victory.

The Magpies boss says the work of analyst Jason Taylor helped Urwin after Altrincham’s own penalty shootout eliminator win over Blyth Spartans in midweek.

“We watched their penalty kicks and we were fortunate to get to the game the other day,” said Vermiglio.

“Our analyst watched back and Matty knew the majority of the way the players went.”

“Credit to our analyst Jason (Taylor) who has given him some information.

“Then it is up to Matty to decide, will he go the same way or not?

“Credit to Matty. He has won us the game.

“We were practising penalties the other day and we told Matty to get in goal.

“I don’t think he has saved a penalty all season – he tells me he has – but now he has saved a few.”

Vermiglio added: “The way the game went in the context of it and them taking the lead and us getting back into it, going down to 10-men, I thought we were on the front foot.

“They were just trying to hang on.

“I was just begging that it would not go to penalties. It did but fortunately we ended up getting through.”

Vermiglio admitted the red card changed the game. He said: “It did. When you are on the other side of that it is horrible.

“It is horrible to feel, thankfully it went our way.

“The lad has said to their manager that he was a bit high and reckless but he has slipped.

“It is a red and you have to make it count.

“Territoriality we made it count. We could have moved it around a bit quicker but it is all history now.

“We are through to the next one the final against Spennymoor. We need to prepare for that.