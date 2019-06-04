Chorley FC boss delighted to see defender Scott Leather commit his future to the club

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio is delighted to see defender Scott Leather commit his future to the club.

Leather, 26, has agreed a contract extension that will keep him at Victory Park for at least another year.

The former PNE youth product joined the Magpies from Altrincham in 2016.

He opened the scoring in the National League North play-off final with Spennymoor Town, with Chorley going on to win on penalties.

While striker Josh Wilson left the club to join Ashton United and defender Stephen Jordan has retired, Vermiglio says the core of his promotion-winning squad will stay together for their National League campaign: “Scott has done really well for us. It is difficult to look past the influence he has on the team spirit and togetherness.

“He and a few of the boys make the dressing room strong. He is not just a good player but a good person.

“It is good to get it sorted.

“Like a few of the other boys he had interest from other clubs, offering him all sorts of different deals, but he is quite affiliated with the club now, he loves it and he has committed.

“He just needed to weigh up whether he could commit with his work situation, because he has got a good full time job, and that is a priority for him as he looks to buy a house, build a family and all of that kind of stuff.

“After some discussions, he is able to commit for another year.

“Everyone who needs to be sorted and signed for next year has signed and committed to the club.

“It is just whether we renegotiate new deals or not but they are all sorted.”

