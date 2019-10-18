Chorley eager to make more FA Cup memories this weekend

Chorley are looking to create some more special memories when they begin their FA Cup campaign this weekend.

Due to their newly-found status of being a National League club, the Magpies enter the competition at the final qualifying round stage.

That means they are just one win away from a potential match-up against Football League opposition in the first round proper.

Having enjoyed fixtures against League One clubs Doncaster Rovers and Fleetwood Town in the previous two seasons, the Magpies are eager for more of the same this term.

However, first they must get past National League North outfit Spennymoor Town at Victory Park tomorrow.

That will be no easy task especially as the two clubs have recent history – The Moors did the double over Jamie Vermiglio’s men last season.

But the Magpies had the last laugh in the play-off final when they won 5-4 on penalties. The recent history that we have had with them adds a bit of spice to the game,” said Vermiglio.

“It will probably help them more than us in the fact that we beat them to promotion last season and they will want to come and make a few wrongs right.

“It’s going to be tough – they are a good side. They have not done that well in the league this season which is surprising because I think they fancy themselves to move on up the leagues.”

“The FA Cup is massively important to us, especially with the extra revenue it provides. We nees it because more money is going out this season to cope with the extra travelling to cope with extra calibre of player needed at this level.

“Attendances are down a little especially midweek because when we are playing some of the teams who have quite a long way to travel.

“That extra revenue is vital for a club like ours. But it’s the euphoria, the excitement of the FA Cup which is the main thing for myself and players.

“That’s what we are in it for. We have had some great games in it recently. We had Doncaster last year and Fleetwood the year before. We have created a lot of memories over the last few years and want to create some more by beating Spennymoor this weekend.”