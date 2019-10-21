Chorley drawn away at Mansfield in FA Cup, Morecambe handed tie against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road

Chorley have been handed an away tie against Mansfield Town in the first round proper of the FA Cup
Jamie Vermiglio's men won through to this stage of the competition after beating National League North outfit Spennymoor Town 2-0 at Victory Park.
It is the third successive year that the Magpies have won through to the prestigious first round.
Last year they took League One outfit Doncaster Rovers to a replay after drawing 2-2 at Victory Park.
The year before they led another League One side Fleetwood Town 1-0 at home before losing 2-1 courtesy of a late winner.
Morecambe, meanwhile, will make the short trip down the coast to Bloomfield Road where they will play Blackpool.
The Shrimps have two reasons in wanting to make progress into the second round.
One of them is financial with £36,000 on offer to the winners from the competition’s central prize fund.
The other is defying the club’s less than stellar record in the FA Cup in the last decade-and-a-half.
Since winning promotion from non-league in 2007, the Shrimps have had 12 FA Cup campaigns as an EFL club.
However, nine of those have ended in a first round defeat with the remaining three seasons seeing them knocked out in the second round.
Those came against Cheltenham Town (2008/09), Coventry City (2012/13) and Shrewsbury Town (2017/18).
Indeed the last time Morecambe reached the third round came against Ipswich Town.
That was a day to forget for Bentley, who was sent off in the first half at Portman Road when goals from Jamie Clapham, Darren Bent (2) and Darren Ambrose saw the Shrimps beaten.
AFC Fylde have been drawn away at Nantwich Town
The Coasters thrashed Peterborough Sports 6-1 at the weekend
Ties will be played on the weekend of November 9 and 10, 2019
Full draw
Ipswich Town v Lincoln City
Oxford City v Solihull Moors
Crawley Town v Scunthorpe
Harrogate Town v Portsmouth
Colchester United v Coventry City
Sunderland v Gillingham
Dulwich Hamlet v Carlisle United
Bolton Wanderers v Plymouth Argyle
York City v Altrincham
Chesterfield or Wrexham v Rochdale
Maidstone United v Torquay United
Leyton Orient v Maldon and Tiptree
Chippenham Town v Northampton Town
Haringey or Yeovil v Hartlepool United
Cambridge United v Exeter City
Whitby Town or Stourbridge v Welling United or Eastleigh
Salford City v Burton Albion
Forest Green Rovers v Sutton United or Billericay Town
Bristol Rovers v Bromley
Ebbsfleet United or Woking v Notts County
Walsall v Darlington
Nantwich Town v AFC Fylde
AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers
Hayes and Yeading or Poole v Oxford United
Shrewsbury v Bradford City
Grimsby Town v Newport County
Gateshead v Oldham
Mansfield v Chorley
Dover v Southend
Tranmere v Wycombe Wanderers
Carshalton v Boston
Cheltenham Town v Swindon Town
Accrington Stanley v Crewe
Potter Bar or Barnet v Fleetwood Town
Macclesfield v Kingstonian
Maidenhead or Wealdstone v Rotherham
Blackpool v Morecambe
MK Dons v Port Vale
Stevenage v Peterborough
Chichester - bye