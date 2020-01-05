Chorley cannot put stop to recent slide at Woking

Woking 1 Chorley 0

Chorley slipped to a fourth successive defeat in this very low-key National League game between two sides striving to recover from a pointless trio of festive season fixtures.

The Magpies crucially failed to score for the third match in a row, while Woking at least banished the memory of 10 goals conceded in their last two games by keeping a clean sheet.

The contest was settled by a single goal six minutes after half-time.

Following a fast break by Jamar Loza which took him to the byline, his low cross was turned into the net from close range by Dave Tarpey, a lively presence in this undistinguished game.

Neither side showed much accuracy in finishing in a quiet first half.

Marcus Carver drove wide from 25 yards after collecting a Woking defender’s misplaced clearance.

Chorley’s only clear chance of the half saw Carver break down the left before clipping the ball back to Elliot Newby whose well-struck shot was equally well saved by Craig Ross.

Woking were asking more of the questions and Matty Urwin got down smartly to save from Tarpey. Just before the break the Magpies keeper did even better to keep out Ben Gerring’s well-timed header from a corner.

Tarpey’s goal inspired Woking to mount a spell of second-half pressure but efforts on goal were mostly off-target.

Although Chorley were well in the game, the all-too-familiar lack of a cutting edge in attack offered little real sign of an equaliser.

Good combination between Alex Newby and substitute Nortei Nortey set up a late shooting chance for Martin Smith but though he connected well with the pass his effort flew over the bar.

Woking came closer to sealing their victory in the closing minutes but Mark Ross alertly rescued the Magpies with a saving block on Jake Hyde’s attempt.

“We played some good stuff today in getting to the final third but we haven’t created enough chances,” said Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio.

“It’s something we’ve got to address as a group. We did well to stay in the game after conceding the goal and I can’t fault the players for effort or desire but we’ve got to find a way to score more goals.”

CHORLEY: Urwin, Challoner, Blakeman (Holroyd 75), Meppen-Walter, A Newby, Carver, E Newby, Ross, Cottrell (Nortey 65), Smith, Baines (O’Keefe 84).

Attendance: 1,748.