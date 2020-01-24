Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio to juggle squad for relegation run-in

Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio is looking to delve into the transfer market once more – although it could mean some players exiting the club.

The Magpies boss boosted his squad ahead of last weekend’s clash against Aldershot Town by signing four players.

Veteran centre-back Antony Kay signed until the end of the season, while Scott Duxbury, Harry Cardwell and Kielan Adams arrived on loan.

All four featured in the 3-3 draw against the Shots, but all three loan players picked up injuries.

Cardwell scored and looked lively, but unfortunately suffered a hamstring strain and was taken off after 29 minutes.

He was replaced by Adams, who himself was substituted at half-time with an ankle problem, and Duxbury survived the full 90 minutes but is struggling with his back.

Cardwell has returned to parent club Grimsby Town and will not feature this weekend against FC Halifax Town at Victory Park, while both Duxbury and Adams are major doubts.

To add insult to injury, midfielder Martin Smith –who this week renewed his loan spell from Salford City – also has a back problem.

Vermiglio said: “I am gutted about the fact that we have brought in a few new signings and they’ve got injured. So straight away we are on the back foot.

“Harry’s gone back to his club. He’s had a scan and it doesn’t look too good so he’s unlikely to return.

“Kielan’s still with us, he’s touch and go at the minute, but we’re hoping he’s going to be okay for Saturday.

“Scott’s got an issue with his back and is doubtful and Martin Smith has too.

“We are looking to bring in more players but we have obviously committed some of our budget to bringing in these players . We haven’t got an infinite pot of money so we do need to make sure that if we are bringing somebody in, someone goes out.

“That’s the position we are in – we have to move one or two out to bring one or two in and that’s no discredit to some of the lads, but at the end of the day they want to play football.”

Despite Chorley picking up a point last weekend, they still remain eight points off safety in the National League.

And they face a tough test this weekend against the Shaymen, who occupy a play-off position.

“They are a tough side,” he said. “They have added to their squad and they seem to sign a player which helps to spur them on. They’ve done well in the league this year.”

Vermiglio will also be without striker Marcus Carver who is suspended, while central defender Scott Leather remains on the long-term casualty list.