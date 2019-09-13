Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio sets early survival target

Jamie Vermiglio is targeting another 13 victories to secure survival after Chorley secured their first National League win of the season.

Vermiglio’s side moved off the bottom of the table thanks to a 3-0 victory over Stockport County last Saturday.

It was Chorley’s 10th game in their new division since they were promoted via the play-offs and the Magpies boss felt the three points were just reward for the hard work his men have put in since making the step up to the National League.

Now as they prepare for a lengthy trip to Dover on Saturday, he has set the Magpies a survival target.

He said: “If you look over our last 10 games there are probably two or three games that you think, ‘Okay, fair enough, we have not been the better side – we did not deserve anything’.

“Overall we could have had a 3-0 win in some of the other games and nobody would have batted an eyelid.

“I think it is just reward for the hard work last weekend.

“We have just been a lot tighter defensively whereas in others we have switched off a little tiny bit.

“It will give us a lot more belief and a bit more confidence. At the start of the season the aspirations were to try and get in the play-offs.

“That target has obviously changed now after 10 games in. We need to consolidate to get ourselves to mid-table and away from the relegation zone.”

Vermiglio is thankful for the support of the fans, the board and owners Ken Wright and Graham Watkinson as the Magpies looked for that first win.

He added: “The board have been great, they have just spoken to us and said, ‘You have absolutely nothing to worry about’.

“We were not really worried but when you look at the league table there is obviously a bit of doubt in the back of your mind that we need a win soon or something has got to change.

“The board have been great. Ken and Graham have not stopped supporting us and believing in what we have been doing – the supporters too.

“The number of messages that I have received has been phenomenal. That has been quite heartwarming because it is tough. But it is not all sorted.

“We have not fixed everything yet, we have just got a win – that will give us a bit of confidence – but we need to go on and win another 13, 14 more.”