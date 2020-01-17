Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio says EIGHT wins will save Magpies from the drop

Jamie Vermiglio believes his Chorley team must win half of their remaining games if they are to avoid relegation from the National League.

The Magpies – who are rock bottom, eight points adrift of safety – have 16 games to save themselves from suffering the ignominy of going straight back down a year after their glorious promotion.

Considering they have won only four games from 30, Vermiglio accepts his men face a tall order trying to win at least eight from their final 16.

But where there is hope, the Magpies boss retains the belief that his team can survive.

He has urged his team to focus on the task ahead game by game, knowing that just one win can change the complexion of things at the bottom of the table.

“We have looked at it and probably six wins gives you a little bit of hope,” said Vermiglio, who takes his men to Aldershot Town this weekend.

“Seven would give us more of a chance and eight wins might just be enough.

“We’re looking at winning half of the games we have left, which we have not done all season, which does not bode well for the rest of the campaign.

“We have to look at it game to game, but most of the games we have played have been close and we feel like we can do it.

“I think three points does go a long way when you’re down in that bottom eight.

“I think the league table does change a little more quickly in the bottom eight than it does in the top eight.

“One win can change things, but it’s not easy is it?

“We have Aldershot away this weekend and then a lot of tough games coming up.

“Every team in this division is a good team.”

The Shots have not pulled up too many trees this season, but look like they have done enough to secure their status in the division for another season. They currently lie seven points above the drop zone.

“They are very attack-minded,” said Vermiglio, who is close to making three new signings and retaining the services of midfielder Martin Smith, on loan, from Salford City.

“They play with really high wingers and often when they play the ball in the box, they will have five players in there, whereas other teams maybe have three, sometimes four.

“With that they do leave some space behind and concede goals, so we’re looking to capitalise on that.”