Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio given plenty to think about ahead of Altrincham clash

Jamie Vermiglio says he has a selection headache on his hands with Josh Wilson, Matt Challoner and skipper Andrew Teague set to return for Sunday’s play-off semi-final clash with Altrincham.

Defenders Teague (groin) and Challoner (hernia) and striker Wilson missed the Magpies’ last league fixture of the season due to knocks.

Chorley won 3-2 without the key trio but Vermiglio says they are back in contention for the National League North play-off semi-final at Victory Park.

Altrincham booked that trip with a penalty shootout win over Blyth Spartans on Wednesday night.

And Vermiglio says he has a lot of thinking to do, especially up front as Louis Almond marked his return to the starting XI with a hat-trick.

Vermiglio said: “I’ve got a lot of thinking to do.

“Josh is back, as are Teaguey and Chally.

“The really pleasing thing from the game is that we came through without any scares.

“We will have a fully fit squad to choose from and now one of the most difficult decisions is the strikers.

“All three of them are in form. We will have to have a look at Altrincham, who is best suited for it as we always do, and then make our choice.”

Vermiglio was pleased to see Almond, 27, in the goals as he says he has been unlucky this season due to the form of their two double-figure forwards Wilson and Marcus Carver.

He said: “By his own admissions he has not had the best of seasons.

“He has been a bit intermittent.

“When he plays well, there is not anyone who is better.

“You could see it in his game.

“He was sharp, quick, he got a bit fortunate but he had to be there.

“He’s very sharp with his thinking and I’m pleased he managed to get his goals.

“He has been a bit unfortunate with the form of Josh and Marcus up top.

“He has had to bide his time.

“Christmas, January-time, between the three of them they were sharing it out.

“Louis got his suspension and that pushed him back a little bit.

“Since then the boys have been scoring regularly so it has been difficult to change.

“I’m made up for him. His dad was there too, he’s had a tough time so I’m made up for him and his dad.

“I’m sure Louis will dedicate those goals and that win to him.”