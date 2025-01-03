Chorley boss Andy Preece says all the pressure is on Trophy opponents Forest Green Rovers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boss Andy Preece insists his Chorley team will relish the occasion of pitting their wits against the non-league might of Forest Green Rovers.

The Magpies could not have been handed a more difficult task as they bid to reach the fifth round of the FA Trophy this weekend when they travel to The New Lawn Stadium.

Managed by the experienced Steve Cotterill, Rovers sit in second spot in the National League table – just one point shy of leaders York City. They have yet to lose on their own patch this season, as they aim to make an immediate return to the Football League following relegation last year.

In attack, they have Harry Cardwell – a player well known to Chorley supporters. He spent a couple of seasons at Victory Park before leaving in a big-money move to Southend United in 2022.

Chorley face Forest Green Rovers in the FA Trophy fourth round this weekend (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

The final of this year’s competition will be staged at Wembley and should the Magpies progress tomorrow, they will just be three wins away from an appearance at the home of football.

“It’s going to be a great test for us and a great ground for us to go to,” said Preece, whose side operate in the division below Rovers.

“The pitch is really good and for us, we have got nothing to lose and it’s one which we can go and enjoy. We are taking a fair few fans down there.

“If you could get through, you’re back at that stage of thinking what could be possible. They are a big team in the National League. They got relegated last year so they will be wanting to bounce back and have invested heavily.

“They paid a big fee to sign Harry, amongst others, so they have got Football League players really in their team.

“We are going to be up against it, but why can’t we? It’s 90 minutes.

“We’ve beaten teams in leagues above us before so why can’t we do it again?”