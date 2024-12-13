Chorley are boosted by squad options for the trip to Hereford
The Magpies resources have been stretched to the limit over the past few with a number of their squad struggling with injuries.
Happily, some of those players made their return last weekend for the 3-2 FA Trophy success over Warrington Rylands at Victory Park.
Jack Sampson, who hit the winning goal, Kole Hall and Mark Ellis all made returns to the squad which allowed Preece to give other members of his squad a rest.
They should feel suitably refreshed as the Magpies look to move back into second spot in the table with victory at Edgar Street.
"There were lots of positives from last Saturday,” said Preece. “We got Ello (Mark Ellis) back, he got 45 minutes.
"Sampo (Jack Sampson) got 60 and Kole got 30 minutes.
"Craig Hewitt and Joe Nolan are getting closer (to fitness) and Blakey also.
"So we have got a few on the mend although there is still a way to go before they will be match sharp."
Hereford are currently in 10th spot in the table, within striking distance of the play-off places.
"We are going to a really tough place this weekend,” added Preece.
"We have had some really tough battles there over the last few years and they are bang up there again. They are a very good side.”