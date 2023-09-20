Chorley 3, ​Runcorn Linnets 1:Three-goal first half salvo sees Magpies progress in FA Cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Magpies struck three goals which effectively ended the contest after Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

The gulf in class between divisions was clearly illustrated, the Linnets from the NPL West Division having no answer to the Magpies’ free-flowing football.

The Magpies clearly meant business from the off and the only surprise was that the opening goal was delayed until the 24th minute.

Match action from Chorley's replay win over Runcorn Linnets (photo: David Airey/@dia_images)

A floated cross by Billy Whitehouse was met by David Moyo, rising highest at the far post to score with a looping header.

A second headed goal put Chorley 2-0 up after 32 minutes. Jack Hazlehurst swung over a free-kick and Harvey Smith powered a bullet header into the net. The tie was no longer in the balance after Carlton Ubaezuonu cracked home a textbook penalty in the 39th minute, the referee having spotted shirt-pulling as a Hazlehurst corner came over.

It is not often that the Magpies fail to find the net when attacking the Duke Street End but they did so here, the nearest to a home goal being a Joe Nolan header which cannoned off the post.

Runcorn mustered several shots, none of which seriously troubled Matt Urwin until he was well beaten in added time when Max Woodcock curled a real beauty into the top corner to give the plucky visitors and their fans a moment to savour.

Chorley will now travel to Curzon Ashton in round three on Saturday, September 30.

CHORLEY : Urwin, Moore, Smith, Ellis (Wilson 79), Nolan, Whitehouse, Ubaezuonu, Henley, Hazlehurst, Moyo (Britton 64), Johnson (Shenton 64). Unused subs. Calveley, Blakeman, Spencer-McDermott, Drench.