News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury

Chorley 3, ​Runcorn Linnets 1:Three-goal first half salvo sees Magpies progress in FA Cup

​Chorley eased into the third qualifying round of the FA Cup with a commanding first-half display in the replay against Runcorn Linnets at Victory Park.
By Mike Nield
Published 20th Sep 2023, 08:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 08:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Magpies struck three goals which effectively ended the contest after Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

The gulf in class between divisions was clearly illustrated, the Linnets from the NPL West Division having no answer to the Magpies’ free-flowing football.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Magpies clearly meant business from the off and the only surprise was that the opening goal was delayed until the 24th minute.

Match action from Chorley's replay win over Runcorn Linnets (photo: David Airey/@dia_images)Match action from Chorley's replay win over Runcorn Linnets (photo: David Airey/@dia_images)
Match action from Chorley's replay win over Runcorn Linnets (photo: David Airey/@dia_images)
Most Popular

A floated cross by Billy Whitehouse was met by David Moyo, rising highest at the far post to score with a looping header.

A second headed goal put Chorley 2-0 up after 32 minutes. Jack Hazlehurst swung over a free-kick and Harvey Smith powered a bullet header into the net. The tie was no longer in the balance after Carlton Ubaezuonu cracked home a textbook penalty in the 39th minute, the referee having spotted shirt-pulling as a Hazlehurst corner came over.

It is not often that the Magpies fail to find the net when attacking the Duke Street End but they did so here, the nearest to a home goal being a Joe Nolan header which cannoned off the post.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Runcorn mustered several shots, none of which seriously troubled Matt Urwin until he was well beaten in added time when Max Woodcock curled a real beauty into the top corner to give the plucky visitors and their fans a moment to savour.

Chorley will now travel to Curzon Ashton in round three on Saturday, September 30.

CHORLEY : Urwin, Moore, Smith, Ellis (Wilson 79), Nolan, Whitehouse, Ubaezuonu, Henley, Hazlehurst, Moyo (Britton 64), Johnson (Shenton 64). Unused subs. Calveley, Blakeman, Spencer-McDermott, Drench.

Att. 603.

Related topics:MagpiesDavid Moyo