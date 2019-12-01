Chorley 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0: Alex Newby wonder goal gives Magpies victory

The great escape is suddenly a realistic possibility after the Magpies took their recent points haul to 10 from the last four games, leaving them now just two points from safety in the National League.

A wonder strike from Alex Newby midway through the second half secured the three precious points and earned him top marks from his manager Jamie Vermiglio.

“Alex has that shot in his locker and he said he knew it was going in as soon as it left his boot,” he said.

A quiet first half saw some attractive football from both sides but little bite in the exchanges, the first free-kick arriving after the midway point.

There was one goalmouth incident of note at each end. First, Daggers’ keeper Elliot Justham had to scramble to keep out a low shot from Newby, deflecting the ball for a corner off the post.

Then Matty Urwin could only partially save a well-struck cross-shot from Mitch Brundle and as the ball spun towards the vacant net Andy Teague rescued Chorley with an overhead clearance from a yard out.

The game quickly hotted up after the break and Mark Ross had to clear from the goal-line as Dagenham hit their stride.

But Chorley carried the greater goal-threat and a fine left-wing centre was just too high for the unmarked Newby who at full stretch headed over the bar.

The match exploded into life after 62 minutes. Charles Vernam got in a venomous rising drive which Justham athletically tipped over the bar but the Daggers’ reprieve was short-lived.

Following the resultant corner, the ball was half-cleared to Newby who from 25 yards hit a real screamer into the top corner of the net. It was a strike fit to win any game.

The goal put extra heart into the Magpies and though the visitors probed repeatedly as the game entered its final quarter they found it difficult to break down an uncompromising home defence.

The Daggers’ best chance came when Alex McQueen was played through on the right but he dragged his shot tamely wide of the far post.

Chorley successfully ran down the clock in the closing stages to complete a third victory in four games and climb into 22nd place in the table.

CHORLEY: Urwin, Teague,Blakeman, Ross, Meppen-Walters, Baines, Smith, Nortey (Cottrell,52), A.Newby (O’Keefe,82), Carver, Vernam (Holroyd,90+2).

Att. 1,262.