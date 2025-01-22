Chorley 0 Oxford City 0: Urwin performs heroics as Magpies claim a point

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chorley escaped a damaging defeat in this very poor game after a dire first-half display.

​Oxford had enough inviting chances to have wrapped up the points in a half which saw the Magpies overstretched in defence and toothless in attack.

Only a combination of wasteful finishing by the visitors and brave goalkeeping by Matt Urwin kept the home side on level terms.

Only when Andy Preece belatedly made changes midway through the second half did Chorley take a measure of control and carry a real threat going forward.

It was a busy night for Chorley's Matt Urwin who put in an heroic shift (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

And ironically only a bad miss by the usually reliable Mike Calveley in the last minute of added time prevented the Magpies from nicking the three points.

There was a very early scare when only a brave block by Urwin, injured in the process, denied Oxford the lead.

The keeper saved the day again midway through the half when he raced from goal to close down Corie Andrews who was clean through.

In another penetrating City raid Josh Parker struck the post. The Magpies meanwhile struggled to break down Oxford’s back-five formation and had barely mustered a threatening shot on the City goal, apart from a Courtney Senior low drive saved at the expense of a corner.

There were further escapes for Chorley after the break. Urwin produced another well-timed dart from his line to close down Parker sent clear down the middle, and then Scott Wilson made a last-ditch block-tackle to snuff out another scoring opportunity.

Four substitutions finally breathed life into the Magpies who found greater cohesion and the missing creativity after the introduction of Mo Touray and Craig Hewitt, making his long-awaited return after injury.

The pair combined in the final minute of added time to put a shooting chance on a plate for Calveley but with the goal at his mercy he fired over the bar from some 15 yards. Had that shot gone in, Oxford could understandably have felt victims of floodlight robbery.

CHORLEY: Urwin, Moore, Ellis, Wilkson, Clarke (Nolan 76), Horbury, Calveley, Eze (Blakeman 66), Senior, Hall (Touray 70), Carr (Hewitt 76). Sub (not used): Campbell.