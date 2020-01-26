Chorley 0, FC Halifax Town 1: Shaymen are the kings of Chorley’s castle

There was ultimately little change in the script, the Magpies striving with maximum effort but without reward as their winless run in the National League stretched to eight games.

Promotion-chasing Halifax proved a tough nut to crack and in attack Chorley crucially had nothing to match the Shaymen’s sharp front two in Jack Redshaw and Devante Rodney.

It was to the home side’s credit that they were able to stay in the game in a fast-paced first half which electrified a big crowd reinforced by several hundred vocal Halifax supporters.

Rodney, a powerful presence, crashed a shot inches wide early on and was then only denied a clear chance by Matt Urwin racing off his line to smother his shot.

Chorley were not out of the picture and Town keeper Sam Johnson made a superb save from debutant Connor Hall’s sharp angled drive before Urwin was called upon again to tip Rodney’s rasping cross-shot for a corner.

The excitement did not abate as Alex Newby thundered a 20-yards’ drive against the angle of post and bar and Urwin saved smartly yet again from Danny Williams’ oblique-angled drive.

Then, as Halifax continued to threaten, Rodney surprised Urwin with a quickly-taken snap-shot which rattled the inside of a post and rebounded across the face of goal.

The second half did not match the first in intensity but a quality goal settled the issue on the hour, a pair of Kings proving the visitors’ decisive cards.

Jeff King whipped in a great cross from wide on the right and his namesake Cameron arrived unchecked at the far post to guide a brilliant header at full stretch just inside the upright.

Scoring chances were very limited after that with the well-organised Halifax defence repelling the hosts’ best efforts without undue alarm.

Elliot Newby worked the clearest opening only to fire over the bar and the Shaymen successfully ran down the clock to secure the points.

CHORLEY : Urwin, Challoner, Teague, Kay, Meppen-Walters (O’Keefe,71 ), Duxbury, Cottrell, E.Newby, Nortey, Hall (Holroyd,71), A.Newby. Unused subs. Ross, Blakeman, Dodds.

Att. 1,264.