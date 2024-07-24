CHORLEY 0 BOLTON 4: Preece is taking the positives from first defeat of pre-season
Ian Evatt's side reclaim the Harold Taylor Memorial Trophy, with a penalty and an own goal putting the skids under Chorley in front of an impressive crowd of 2,455.
Bolton got the perfect start inside the opening five minutes, Aaron Morley converting from the spot, sending Matt Urwin the wrong way after a Chorley player was adjudged to have handled inside the penalty area.
A couple of changes were made by Preece at the break but the Magpies then were unfortunate to concede from a corner, an own goal deflecting off a Chorley player last before going into the far-corner.
Nelson Khumbeni then bagged a third for Bolton minutes later.
Chorley responded well to conceding, Warren Clarke planting a cross for Jack Sampson, who headed just wide.
The hosts continued to push on in an attempt to get back into the game, but, despite their efforts, then went on to concede another goal from the spot, Victor Adeboyeio sending Urwin the wrong way.
Preece said: “We knew it would be probably our toughest test – they were really strong.
"The way they play, although they are a possession-based team, they’re always looking to go forward, looking to penetrate, switch play, always got runners in behind. It’s difficult to defend against.
"But the disappointing thing for us was the manner of the goals – a couple of set-pieces. The first two goals were corners. Actually in general play we defended really, really well.
"We restricted them to very few opportunities which is credit to our lads and our discipline and our organisation because they threatened all the time.”
There were aspects Preece felt his men could improve upon. He added: “We gave the ball away a few times under no pressure at all. We’ve got to be better at that but were created a few opportunities and it’s a great workout.”