Championship transfer rumours: Leeds United want Aston Villa striker, ex-Derby County man reveals blocked move to Sheffield United

Here's all the latest rumours from around the Championship...

Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips has tipped on-loan Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan for a bright future. (Blackpool Gazette)

Middlesbrough winger Stewart Downing would prefer a move to Sunderland over Rangers, according to the Northern Echo.

On-loan Norwich star Steven Naismith is reportedly close to signing a permanent deal with loan club Hearts, snubbing a move to the MLS. (Edinburgh Live)

Middlesbrough striker Martin Braithwaite has told Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet that he wants to leave the club permanently. He is currently on loan at Leganes.

Leeds United are reportedly set to hold contract talks with three first team players in the summer - Jack Clarke, Kemar Roofe and Kalvin Phillips. Premier League clubs are said to be sniffing around Phillips and Roofe, who each have 12 months left on their current contracts. (Daily Star)

Marcelo Bielsa could take advantage of a similar situation at Villa Park though to sign Albert Adomah - who could be available on a free transfer in the summer. (Birmingham Live)

Ex-Derby County striker Cameron Jerome has revealed the club blocked summer moves to West Brom, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest, who all enquired about signing the 32-year-old, who now plays in Turkey. (Sun)

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe could extend his loan deal at Villa Park, with his parent club reportedly happy to send him back to Aston Villa on another season-long deal next year. (Express and Star)

Everton are said to be interested in Birmingham City striker Che Adams and could line up a summer move. (Sun)

West Ham United have registered an interest in Nottingham Forest defender Yohan Benaloune, but Leeds United and Cardiff City are also in the race. (FootMercato)

Bristol City are the latest club to express an interest in Hartlepool United starlet Conner Rennison. (Bristol Live)

Hull City are considering a summer move for Coventry City goalkeeper Lee Burge. (HITC)