Championship transfer rumours: Leeds United prepare £7million bid, Jack Butland wanted in the Premier League and Rotherham chasing signing

Here’s all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has revealed he is trying to bring 19-year-old Frenchman Julien Lamy to the club. (Rotherham Advertiser)

Leeds United will make a £7million swoop for Reading’s John Swift, regardless of whether they achieve promotion. (Football Insider)

Stoke could have trouble keeping hold of goalkeeper Jack Butland this summer, with Premier League sides Chelsea and Bournemouth said to be interested. (Sun)

Millwall are said to be monitoring Aberdeen’s Sam Cosgrove. (Alan Nixon)

Aston Villa are interested in signing Josip Vukovi from Maritimo, as a number of Premier League sides monitor his performances with the Portuguese club. (Calciomercato)

West Brom are considering a move for Preston North End boss Alex Neil as their hunt for a new permanent manager continues. (Daily Record)

Liverpool have been impressed with Bristol City left-back Lloyd Kelly, as they look for back up for Andy Robertson. (Birmingham Mail)

Daniel James expects there will be an update on his future at Swansea City soon as the club start contract talks.

Bristol City are reportedly looking at bringing seven new players to the club in the summer – regardless of whether they are promoted to this season or not. (Bristol Live)