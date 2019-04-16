Championship transfer rumours: Leeds United forgotten man nears permanent exit, Huddersfield Town hone in on Hull City’s Frazier Campbell, Middlesbrough starlet announces departure, Derby County chase Greek goal-machine

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

The agent of Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban has claimed Turkish side Trabzonspor will look to make their loan deal for the 25-year-old permanent in the summer (HITC)

Middlesbrough starlet Alex Pattison has taken to social media to announce his decision to leave the club in the summer, after impressing on loan at League 2 Yeovil this season. (Teeside Live)

Norwich City are said to be among the front-runners to sign Wigan Athletic ace Nick Powell, despite interest from Bundesliga sides RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach. (TEAMtalk)

Stoke City coach Rory Delap has expressed his desire to remain with the struggling side next season, alongside under fire manager Nathan Jones. (Stoke Sentinel)

Derby County are believed to be scouting PAOK striker Efthymios Koulouris, who has netted an impressive 18 goals in the Greek Super League this season. (The 72)

Huddersfield Town are looking to sign Hull City forward Frazier Campbell, as they look to bounce straight back into the Premier League next year (Hull Daily Mail)