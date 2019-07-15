Championship Transfer RECAP: Tottenham plot Kalvin Phillips bid | ex-Newcastle man favourite for Sheffield Wednesday job | West Brom suffer striker snub | Preston 'in talks' with West Ham ace As little as four weeks remains in the Championship transfer window. Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates of rumours and news from around the second-tier. 1. Swansea consider Palmer loan offer Swansea City are considering a season-long loan offer to Chelsea for attacking midfielder Kasey Palmer. (Sky Sports) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Jervis could still have future at Luton Luton striker Jake Jervis could still have a future at Kenilworth Road according to boss Graeme Jones. (Luton Today) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Lowe close to Wigan switch Wigan Athletic are closein on the signing of Jamal Lowe from Portsmouth in a fee worth near the 3m asking price. (Portsmouth News) Getty Buy a Photo 4. As is Robinson... Lowe will join left-back Antonee Robinson after Everton granted the 21-year-old a permament move to the DW Stadium. (Liverpool Echo) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3