Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips

Championship transfer RECAP: Leeds star 'turns down' new deal | Free agent undergoes Nottingham Forest medical | Steve Bruce favourite for Newcastle job | Updates on West Brom and Derby

As little as five weeks remaining in the Championship transfer window.

Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates of rumours and news from around the second-tier.

Burnley are on the brink of re-signing Jay Rodriguez from West Bromwich Albion after activating his 10m release clause. (Various)

1. West Brom nearing 10m exit

Burnley are on the brink of re-signing Jay Rodriguez from West Bromwich Albion after activating his 10m release clause. (Various)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Sheffield United have made enquiries of over a 16.5million for Brentford forward striker Neal Maupay. (Daily Mail)

2. Blades stepping up Maupay chase

Sheffield United have made enquiries of over a 16.5million for Brentford forward striker Neal Maupay. (Daily Mail)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Nottingham Forest are tracking Bordeaux's Younousse Sankhare and Nice's Remi Walter. (France Football)

3. Forest tracking Ligue 1 duo

Nottingham Forest are tracking Bordeaux's Younousse Sankhare and Nice's Remi Walter. (France Football)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Derby County's Florian Jozefzoon has emerged as a target for Schalke with David Wagner a fan of the winger. (Football Insider)

4. Rams winger wanted by German club

Derby County's Florian Jozefzoon has emerged as a target for Schalke with David Wagner a fan of the winger. (Football Insider)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3