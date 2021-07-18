Championship transfer news and rumours for rivals of Preston North End and Blackpool: Coventry sign Saint, Bournemouth target keeper and full-back set for Queens Park Rangers
Coventry City are building for a successful second season in the Championship after signing young Romanian winger Marco Rus.
The Southampton academy teenager was released this summer and has earned a two-year deal with the Sky Blues, who survived their first season in the second tier following promotion as League One champions.
Bournemouth are aiming to agree a season-long loan with Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.
An injury to Magpies number one Martin Dubravka had put the deal in doubt, though this is not thought to be as serious as first feared.
Woodman has spent the past two seasons in the Championship on loan with play-off contenders Swansea City.
He could immediately be installed as the Cherries' first-choic,e with Asmir Begovic strongly linked with a move to Everton.
Fulham will struggle to hold on to key players following relegation from the Premier League, with USA defender Antonee Robinson linked to champions Manchester City and Wolves.
Fulham missed out in the race for another American player this week, with former Club Brugge keeper Ethan Horvath opting for Nottingham Forest.
The shot-stopper with seven USA caps was attracted by the prospect of regular starts at the City Ground.
Queens Park Rangers are set to sign right-back Moses Odubajo following a successful trial.
The 27-year-old, released by Sheffield Wednesday after an injury-hit season, would be reunited with his former Brentford boss Mark Warburton at Loftus Road.
Zimbabwe international forward Admiral Muskwe has joined Luton Town from Premier League Leicester City.
The 22-year-old Foxes youth product had loan spells at Wycombe Wanderers and Swindon Town last season.