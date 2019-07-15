Championship Transfer LIVE: Tottenham plot Kalvin Phillips bid | West Brom suffer striker snub | Preston 'in talks' with West Ham ace | Steve Bruce 'resigns' at Sheffield Wednesday | Wigan set for double swoop |
As little as four weeks remains in the Championship transfer window.
Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates of rumours and news from around the second-tier.
1. Swansea consider Palmer loan offer
Swansea City are considering a season-long loan offer to Chelsea for attacking midfielder Kasey Palmer. (Sky Sports)