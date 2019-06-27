Championship transfer LIVE: Leeds launch loan bid | Whites ace agrees £20k-a-week offer | Nottingham Forest win goalkeeper race | Bristol City close in on £750k deal - plus more updates

Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates of rumours and news from around the second-tier.

Free agent Payne on Championship radar Birmingham and Blackburn are among a host of clubs interested in signing free agent Jack Payne. (Daily Mail)

West Brom reject Watford advances West Brom have turned down an approach from Watford for Craig Dawson. Burnley, however, have been linked with a fresh bid. (Daily Mail)

Robins win race for in-demand star Bristol City are close to signing Sammie Szmodics from Colchester United in a reported 750k deal. (Bristol Live)

Forest win goalkeeper race Nottingham Forest have won the race to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Arijanet Muri on a season-long loan deal. (The Sun)

