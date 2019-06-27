Championship transfer LIVE: Leeds launch loan bid | Whites ace agrees £20k-a-week offer | Nottingham Forest win goalkeeper race | Bristol City close in on £750k deal - plus more updates With as little as seven weeks remaining in the Championship transfer window - the rumour mill is beginning to spin faster. Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates of rumours and news from around the second-tier. 1. Free agent Payne on Championship radar Birmingham and Blackburn are among a host of clubs interested in signing free agent Jack Payne. (Daily Mail) Getty Buy a Photo 2. West Brom reject Watford advances West Brom have turned down an approach from Watford for Craig Dawson. Burnley, however, have been linked with a fresh bid. (Daily Mail) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Robins win race for in-demand star Bristol City are close to signing Sammie Szmodics from Colchester United in a reported 750k deal. (Bristol Live) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Forest win goalkeeper race Nottingham Forest have won the race to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Arijanet Muri on a season-long loan deal. (The Sun) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2