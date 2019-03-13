Have your say

These are the latest headlines from around the Championship on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Leeds United will rival West Ham United in pursuit of Malmo starlet Amel Mujanic, according to his agent and ex-Bolton Wanderers striker Ivan Klanic. (Aftonblade - in Sweden)

West Bromwich Albion are planning to giveSlavisa Jokanovic 38,000-a-week in order to lure him to the managerial post at the Hawthorns.

Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton says he was never close to joining Leeds or Nottingham Forest in January. (Seat Pitch)

Norwich City have joined Newcastle United and Southampton in the chase for MK Dons starlet Recoe Martin, who is dubbed as the 'next Deli Alli'. (Daily Mirror)

Reading midfielder Ryan East signed a new two-year-deal at the Madjeski Stadium before making his first-team debut against Leeds last night. (Various)

Derby County right-back Jayden Boyle insists being linked with a Premier League move in January was not a distraction. (Derbyshire Live)

Brentford manager Thomas Frank says that Sheffield United WILL secure automatic promotion to the Premier League this season. (Sheffield Star)

Stoke City assistant Paul Hart has revealed Sam Clucas apologised to everyone at the club following his red card during Saturday’s draw at QPR. (Stoke City official website)