Championship rumours: Leeds United to battle Champions League GIANTS for £8m-rated ex-Arsenal man, plus news from Cardiff City, Birmingham, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest All the latest Championship transfer news from around the web. Hull City owner Assem Allam has confirmed that he wont sell Newcastle United target Jarrod Bowen for 20m. (Various) Nottingham Forest are believed to be the front runners to sign Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle this winter. (Birmingham Live) Leeds United have agreed to sign former Derby County striker Matej Vydra for 7 million ahead of January. (Various) Reports on Saturday have claimed Sky Blues boss Mark Robins is a potential target for Blues as Pep Clotet is set for the sack at St Andrew's. (Coventry Live) Bristol City have also been linked with highly-rated Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster. (HITC) QPRs Ebere Ezes hopes of landing a dream move to Spurs could be scuppered by the north London clubs recent sacking of Mauricio Pochettino. (The Sun) Wolves are reportedly interested in Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi should their manager Nuno Esprito Santo leave for Arsenal. (The Sun) Cardiff City are said to be one of a number of clubs chasing Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia. (Bristol Live) Leeds have been linked to Rangers Glen Kamara interest but will have battle Juventus for the 8m-rated star. (Various)