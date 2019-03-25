Championship rumours: Leeds United to battle Cardiff City for Leicester City defender | Everton join race to sign Birmingham City striker | Man Utd eye £10m move for Norwich City defender

Have your say

Here is the latest news and gossip, featuring, Leeds Utd, Swansea City, West Bromwich, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday from around the Championship.

Swansea City winger Daniel James could be ready to sign a new contract with the club - if the club includes a fixed release clause. (The Sun)

Leeds Utd will consider activating Boca Juniors midfielder NahitanNandez's21.6m release clause - if they are promoted to the Premier League.

In other Swansea news, Ligue 1 side Nice are interested in Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie. (Wales Online)

Everton are the latest Premier League side to join the race for Birmingham City striker Che Adams, with reports that he could available for around £15m. (The Sun)

Former Derby County striker Cameron Jerome has revealed the club blocked summer moves to Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and West Brom before his switch to China. (The Sun)

West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon is unlikely to move to Newcastle in the summer as owner Mike Ashley is unlikely to sanction a £16.5m transfer. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham Hotspur are set to re-visit a deal for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish as they target a double swoop - including Wolves' Diogo Jota. (Daily Express)

Middlesbrough loanee Jordan Hugill will be allowed to leave West Ham United in the summer if they receive the right offer. (Football.London)

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is reportedly a candidate for the managerial role at Serie A giants Roma. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Leeds United are preparing to rival Cardiff City for Leicester City defender Yohan Benalouane, who is out of contract in the summer. (The Guardian)

Leeds, alongside Aston Villa and Celtic, are interested in signing for £5m-rated Barnsley defender Liam Lindsay. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are weighing up a £10m move for Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey after scouting him in last weekend's win over Rotherham United. (Daily Mail)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce is “interested” in a permanent move for Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons. (Chronicle Live)