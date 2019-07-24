Championship rumours:Leeds United linked with West Ham striker, former PNE loan man interesting Middlesbrough, QPR eye Nottingham Forest defender With the transfer window shutting in a little more than a fortnight and the new season just 11 days away, Championship clubs are looking to do business. Here are some of the latest transfer rumours circulating in the Championship. 1. Leeds linked with former Preston striker Leeds are said to have entered the race to sign West Ham striker Jordan Hugill, who is set to leave in search of first team football. (Daily Star) Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Loan ranger Todd Kane could be heading to Middlesbrough Middlesbrough are rumoured to be preparing to hijack Derby County's move for Todd Kane, who was released by Chelsea at the end of last season. (Hartlepool Mail) Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Baggies eyeing Hawthorns return for Everton right-back West Bromwich Albion are looking to bring defender Mason Holgate back in on loan from Everton, but the player is believed to wish to remain at Goodison Park. (Sky Sports) Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Leeds linked with Burnley defender as Jansson replacement Leeds United are said to have lined up Burnley's 15m defender Ben Gibson as a replacement for Pontus Jansson, but face competition from Newcastle. (Northern Echo) Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3