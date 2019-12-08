Championship rumours: Leeds United in HUGE £120m takeover bid - plus news from Middlesbrough, Millwall, QPR and West Brom The January transfer window is rapidly approaching, with Championship clubs eyeing deals. Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest transfer news. 1. QPR stand firm Mark Warburton has insisted that QPR star Ebere Eze will not be sold on the cheap. (London Football News) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Lewie Coyle to leave? Leeds United product Lewie Coyle would be happy to leave Elland Road on a permanent transfer in January. (Lancashire Post) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Darren Randolph back to West Ham? West Ham United are interested in bringing Darren Randolph back to the club with Middlesbrough weighing up cashing in on the goalkeeper in January. (The Sun) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Everton cool interest Everton have stepped off in their pursuit of Nottingham Forests Matty Cash. (The 72) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3