Championship rumours: Leeds United in HUGE £120m takeover bid - plus news from Middlesbrough, Millwall, QPR and West Brom

The January transfer window is rapidly approaching, with Championship clubs eyeing deals.

Mark Warburton has insisted that QPR star Ebere Eze will not be sold on the cheap. (London Football News)

1. QPR stand firm

Leeds United product Lewie Coyle would be happy to leave Elland Road on a permanent transfer in January. (Lancashire Post)

2. Lewie Coyle to leave?

West Ham United are interested in bringing Darren Randolph back to the club with Middlesbrough weighing up cashing in on the goalkeeper in January. (The Sun)

3. Darren Randolph back to West Ham?

Everton have stepped off in their pursuit of Nottingham Forests Matty Cash. (The 72)

4. Everton cool interest

