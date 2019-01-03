Championship rumours: Leeds United are said to be considering a shock move for a former England striker | Preston North End close to signing Exeter City goal machine | Middlesbrough, Derby County and Wigan Athletic ready to battle for Newcastle United midfielder

With the festive fixtures quickly becoming a distant memory, we turn our attention to all the transfer gossip across the Championship.

Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe continues to be linked with a move elsewhere with Galatasaray the latest club to be linked. (CNN Turk)

Are Leeds United about to sign former England striker Jermain Defoe?

And the Whites are said to be considering a shock move for former England striker Jermain Defoe, if Roofe leaves in January. (Daily Mirror)

Peterborough United winger Marcus Maddison, who was linked with Leeds, Derby, Blackburn, Aston Villa and Reading in the summer, has dropped a big hint that he will leave the club via a recent Instagram post. (Various)

Tammy Abraham could still see out his season-long loan at Aston Villa after Chelsea revealed he is not for sale in January amid to Wolverhampton Wanderers poised interest. (Sky Sports News)

Meanwhile, striker Ross McCormack will only join Motherwell if he can prove his fitness and Villa terminate his loan spell with Australian side Central Coast Mariners. (Daily Record)

Sheffield United have beaten a host of Premier League and Championship clubs by adding Jake Young into their academy after he signed a contract until 2020/21 from National League side Guiseley. (Yorkshire Post)

Middlesbrough, Derby County and Wigan Athletic are ready to battle it out for Newcastle United midfielder Dan Barlaser – on loan at Accrington Stanley - with his contract set to expire in the summer. (Daily Mail)

Celtic are preparing a loan bid for West Bromwich Albion outcast Oliver Burke, which could them pip the likes of Millwall and Nottingham Forest to his signature. (The Sun)

West Brom could lose Matt Phillips, too, with Premier League duo Burnley and Cardiff City keen on the 27-year-old, who has bagged five goals and five assists so far this term. (Daily Mirror)

Nottingham Forest are close to securing the long-term future of highly-rated forward Arvin Appiah, days after he made his senior debut in the 4-2 win over Leeds on New Years’ Day. (Daily Telegraph)

Meanwhile, Forest will allow midfielder Panagiotis Tachtsidis, who has never played for the first-team, to leave the City Ground in the comings days after agreeing a fee with Serie A club Leece. (Leece Prima)

Ipswich Town are in talks with Hull City over bringing Will Keane to Portman Road with boss Paul Lambert hoping to add two strikers to his ranks this month. (Ipswich Star)

Preston North End are close to signing Exeter City goal machine Jayden Stockley after activating his £750,000 – holding off late competition from Wigan Athletic. (HITC Sport)

Hull City will refuse to sell star man Jarrod Bowen for under £20million to Tottenham Hotspur as it is believed they are under no pressure to sell him. (Sky Sports News)

Queens Park Rangers are lining up a shock return for midfielder Adel Taarabt from Benfica, four years after leaving the Loftus Road club. (The Sun)

Bristol City are weighing up a loan move for Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi, six months after he joined the Scottish club for £100,000 from Grasshoppers. (Scottish Sun)

Milwall are readying a £500,000 bid for Huddersfield Town midfielder Jack Payne, who is currently impressing on loan at League One Bradford City. (The Sun)