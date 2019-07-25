The transfer window shits for Championship and Premier League in a fortnight's time. A look at the latest gossip.

Championship rumours: Leeds eye Continental swoop, Newcastle linked with Hull striker, Chelsea youngster chased by Huddersfield, Nottingham Forest striker heading to Scotland

The transfer window has a fortnight to run for clubs in the Championship and Premier League.

Here we look at some of the transfer gossip doing the rounds.

Huddersfield Town are keeping tabs on Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah, who could be sold by the Blues this summer. (Goal)

1. Chelsea youngster being eyed by Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town are keeping tabs on Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah, who could be sold by the Blues this summer. (Goal)
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Championship sides looking to loan Arsenal starlet Emile Smith-Rowe have some stiff competition, with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg said to be keen on a move. (Independent)

2. Arsenal young gun has interest from the Championship and Bundesliga

Championship sides looking to loan Arsenal starlet Emile Smith-Rowe have some stiff competition, with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg said to be keen on a move. (Independent)
PA
pa
Buy a Photo
Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings is believed to be edging closer to a return to Scotland, with a loan move to St Johnstone said to be on the cards. (Evening Telegraph)

3. Nottingham Forest striker heading north of the border

Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings is believed to be edging closer to a return to Scotland, with a loan move to St Johnstone said to be on the cards. (Evening Telegraph)
Camerasport
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Leeds could yet land either Lazio's Felipe Calceido or Fenerbahce's Michael Frey, after both players were subject to failed transfer attempts from rival suitors. (Football League World)

4. Leeds United eye double Continental swoop

Leeds could yet land either Lazio's Felipe Calceido or Fenerbahce's Michael Frey, after both players were subject to failed transfer attempts from rival suitors. (Football League World)
JPIMedia
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2