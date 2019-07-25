Championship rumours: Leeds eye Continental swoop, Newcastle linked with Hull striker, Chelsea youngster chased by Huddersfield, Nottingham Forest striker heading to Scotland The transfer window has a fortnight to run for clubs in the Championship and Premier League. Here we look at some of the transfer gossip doing the rounds. 1. Chelsea youngster being eyed by Huddersfield Huddersfield Town are keeping tabs on Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah, who could be sold by the Blues this summer. (Goal) Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Arsenal young gun has interest from the Championship and Bundesliga Championship sides looking to loan Arsenal starlet Emile Smith-Rowe have some stiff competition, with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg said to be keen on a move. (Independent) PA pa Buy a Photo 3. Nottingham Forest striker heading north of the border Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings is believed to be edging closer to a return to Scotland, with a loan move to St Johnstone said to be on the cards. (Evening Telegraph) Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Leeds United eye double Continental swoop Leeds could yet land either Lazio's Felipe Calceido or Fenerbahce's Michael Frey, after both players were subject to failed transfer attempts from rival suitors. (Football League World) JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2