Championship rumours: Leeds, Aston Villa, West Brom and Nottingham Forest face wait over future of AFC Bournemouth defender | Wigan Athletic defender agrees deal with Kilmarnock | Swansea City join race to sign Leicester City midfielder

With less than a week to go until the end of the transfer window, here is all the latest news and gossip from around the league.

Ruch Chorzow midfielder Mateusz Bogusz, 17, is set to undergo his Leeds United medical on Monday after agreeing a three-year-deal at Elland Road. (Football Insider)

Leeds, Aston Villa, West Brom and Nottingham Forest face a wait on discovering who has won the race for AFC Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings. (Bournemouth Echo)

Aston Villa are set to miss out on Chelsea midfielder Charlie Colkett with the 22-year-old said to be travelling to Sweden ahead of a move to Ostersunds. (FotbollDirekt – in Sweden)

Jordon Mutch, who was reportedly set to train with Aston Villa, is close to completing a move to South Korean club Gyeongnam. He was also linked with Norwich. (Sports Chosun)

West Bromwich Albion are close to wrapping up a loan deal for Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy as a replacement for Harvey Barnes. (Football Insider)

Derby County manager Frank Lampard has denied the Rams, alongside Nottingham Forest, are monitoring Scunthorpe United midfielder Funso Ojo. (Derbyshire Live)

Sheffield United have agreed a new two-and-a-half-year deal with striker David McGoldrick as a reward for his good form. (Sheffield Star)

Wigan Athletic defender Alex Bruce has agreed an 18-month deal with SPL title-chasers Kilmarnock. An announcement is expected today. (Daily Record/ Wigan Today)

Norwich City will have to launch an “extraordinary bid” if they want to sign Patrick Thistle midfielder Aidan Fitzpatrick – according to boss Gary Caldwell. (PTFC official website)

Nottingham25 Forest allowed Monaco to cancel Gil Dias’ season-long loan in order for him to complete a switch to Greek giants Olympiacos. (Various)

Swansea City have joined Nottingham Forest and West Brom in the race to sign Leicester City’s Premier League winning midfielder Andy King. (Leicestershire Live)

Ipswich Town and West Brom have been credited with interest in Arsenal full-back Carl Jenkinson – however he is likely to remain at the Emirates. (Daily Mirror)

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray wants to open discussion with Middlesbrough over Harry Chapman, whose contract runs expires in the summer. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Bristol City forward Mo Eisa, who has played just 22 minutes of Championship football this term, is a loan target for League One side Charlton Athletic. (South London Press)