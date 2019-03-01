Championship rumours: Juventus forward was tempted by Leeds offer | Premier League clubs show interest in cousin of Daniel Sturridge | Brentford striker named EFL player of the year

Have your say

Here is the latest from around the Championship.

Juventus forward Moise Kean admits he was tempted by an offer to join Leeds and AC Milan in January, only for the Serie A champions to stand in his way. (Tuttosport via Sports Witness)

Jack OConnell of Sheffield Utd and Jack Hobbs of Bolton Wanderers during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Bramall Lane Stadium

Former Middlesbrough youngster Bradley Fewster has swapped National League North side Blyth Spartans for Whitby Town, who are in the third-tier of non-league. (Various)

Sheffield United defender Jack O’Connell has followed Billy Sharp and End Stevens in signing a new contract, which runs until the summer of 2023. (Various)

A host of Premier League clubs are monitoring the progress of Bristol City starlet Prince Derek Henry, 15, who is the cousin of Daniel Sturridge. (Daily Mail)

Ex-Birmingham City defender Jonathan Spector is closing in on a switch to SPL side Hibernian after watching their 4-2 win at St Johnstone on Wednesday from the stands. (Various)

Sheffield Wednesday loanee Achraf Lazaar is set to be sidelined for six weeks with a hamstring problem picked up in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Brentford. (Sheffield Star)

Brentford striker Neal Maupay has been named the EFL player of the year at the London Football Awards. (Various)