Championship rumours: Bolton Wanderers manager hopes for positive takeover news in the next few days | Sheffield Wednesday lead the race to sign Newcastle winger

Leeds United, Wes Bromwich Albion, Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton Wanderers all feature in today's Championship round-up - here's the latest:

Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy says Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford will wait until the end of the season before committing his international allegiances. (The 42)

Leeds United's Kalvin Philips is tackled by Bristol City's Antoine Semenyo

West Bromwich Albion could welcome back striker Salomon Rondon in the summer as Newcastle want to target younger players in the transfer market. (Daily Mirror)

Birmingham City winger Viv Solomon-Otabor is open to staying at Portsmouth permanently when his loan expires at the end of the season. (Portsmouth News)

Sheffield Wednesday are favourites to land Newcastle winger Rolando Aarons on a permanent basis as he is not in Rafa Benitez's plans for next season. (Bristol Live)

Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson is hopeful of some positive news regarding a potential takeover in the next couple of days. (Bolton News)

Preston North End manager Alex Neil has revealed Callum Robinson and Louis Moult could be back for Saturday's playoff chase clash with Birmingham. (Lancashire Evening Post)

Bristol City are under no pressure to sell Chelsea target Antoine Semenyo with his contract not expiring until 2020. He also has an option for one-year extension. (Bristol Live)

Charlie Adam says he'd love to stay at Stoke City after backing Nathan Jones to return the club to the Premier League. (Stoke on Trent Live)

Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland admits his desire is to play in the Premier League - however insists it'll be a sad day if he leaves the club. (Stoke On Trent Live)

The Potters' hopes of offloading Badou Ndiaye permanently to Galatasaray are looking slim with the Turkish club turning their attentions to Newcastle midfielder Mo Diame. (Fotomac)