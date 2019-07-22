Championship rumours

Championship rumours: Blackburn Rovers line up double swoop, Burnley ready move for Whites star, Leeds United battle for Chelsea youngster

There's just under two weeks until the new season begins, and Championship sides continue to up their efforts to recruit fresh faces.

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

West Brom are said to be lining up a 5m bid for Amiens striker Moussa Konate, who has 32 caps for Senegal. (Football League World)

1. Baggies chase Senegalese sensation

West Brom are said to be lining up a 5m bid for Amiens striker Moussa Konate, who has 32 caps for Senegal. (Football League World)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Nottingham Forest are rumoured to be after striker Abel Hernandez, who is a free agent after leaving CSKA Moscow in May. (HITC)

2. Forest keen on bargain free agent striker

Nottingham Forest are rumoured to be after striker Abel Hernandez, who is a free agent after leaving CSKA Moscow in May. (HITC)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Brentford striker Neal Maupay looks to be move closer to a summer exit, after being left out of the club's pre-season training squad. (The Sun)

3. Bees talisman edges closer to exit

Brentford striker Neal Maupay looks to be move closer to a summer exit, after being left out of the club's pre-season training squad. (The Sun)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Leeds look set to miss out on a loan deal for Chelsea youngster Jake Clarke-Salter with Swansea City moving closer to a temporary deal for the defender. (Wales Online)

4. Leeds face uphill battle for Chelsea youngster

Leeds look set to miss out on a loan deal for Chelsea youngster Jake Clarke-Salter with Swansea City moving closer to a temporary deal for the defender. (Wales Online)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4