Championship rumours: Blackburn Rovers line up double swoop, Burnley ready move for Whites star, Leeds United battle for Chelsea youngster
There's just under two weeks until the new season begins, and Championship sides continue to up their efforts to recruit fresh faces.
Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...
1. Baggies chase Senegalese sensation
West Brom are said to be lining up a 5m bid for Amiens striker Moussa Konate, who has 32 caps for Senegal. (Football League World)
2. Forest keen on bargain free agent striker
Nottingham Forest are rumoured to be after striker Abel Hernandez, who is a free agent after leaving CSKA Moscow in May. (HITC)
3. Bees talisman edges closer to exit
Brentford striker Neal Maupay looks to be move closer to a summer exit, after being left out of the club's pre-season training squad. (The Sun)
4. Leeds face uphill battle for Chelsea youngster
Leeds look set to miss out on a loan deal for Chelsea youngster Jake Clarke-Salter with Swansea City moving closer to a temporary deal for the defender. (Wales Online)
