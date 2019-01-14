Championship news LIVE: Leeds United one of six teams chasing striker, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County prepare for FA Cup replays, Sheffield United up to second in league | 14 January Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Things are starting to heat up at the top of the Championship table as Sheffield United's win keeps pressure on Leeds United in the race for automatic promotion. Follow today's live blog for all the latest team news, injury updates and transfer rumours - and refresh the page for updates. Sheffield United keep the pressure on Leeds at the top of the table after moving up to second with win over QPR January buys Jayden Stockley and Brad Potts catch the eye on their Preston North End debuts Championship rumours: Leeds United eye £2.5m swoop for Swansea City winger | Wigan Athletic target West Ham and Aberdeen defenders | Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Norwich City, Crystal Palace and Fulham in race to sign Columbus Crew forward