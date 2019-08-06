Championship news: Leeds Utd dealt blow in their pursuit of SPAL striker, former Man Utd striker Wayne Rooney is reportedly eyes Derby County role, Leeds United tipped to make a move for Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle

There are only a few days left of the summer transfer window.

These are the headlines for today...

Leeds look to have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of SPAL striker Andrea Petagna, who is said to be uninterested in pursuing a move to Elland Road. (Tuttomercato)

Leeds look to have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of SPAL striker Andrea Petagna, who is said to be uninterested in pursuing a move to Elland Road. (Tuttomercato)

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney is reportedly in discussions with Derby County, as the Rams look to sign him on a player-coach contract. (Daily Telegraph)

West Bromwich Albion are looking to bring in West Ham United defender Ajibola Alese, but could be put off by the loan fee demanded by the Hammers. (Sky Sports)

Lee Bullen has become the bookies' new favourite for the Sheffield Wednesday job, with Gary Rowett remaining a close second. (Sky Bet)

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney is reportedly in discussions with Derby County, as the Rams look to sign him on a player-coach contract. (Daily Telegraph)

Queens Park Rangers target Scott McKenna is believed to have had a transfer request rejected by Aberdeen, as he looks to force through a move away from Scotland. (The Sun)

Birmingham City are looking to snap up Valencia midfielder Fran Villalba, who could be allowed to leave the club on a free transfer. (Football League World)

Hull City are said to be interested in Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Whiteman, who began his career on the books of Manchester United's youth academy. (The 72)

Leeds United have been tipped to make a move for Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, who lit up the Championship with his lethal goal scoring last season. (Football Insider)

West Bromwich Albion are looking to bring in West Ham United defender Ajibola Alese, but could be put off by the loan fee demanded by the Hammers. (Sky Sports)

Middlesbrough are understood to have turned down Burnley's £8m bid for their defender Dael Fry, as they look to hold on to the exciting academy product. (Sky Sports)

Lee Bullen has become the bookies' new favourite for the Sheffield Wednesday job, with Gary Rowett remaining a close second. (Sky Bet)

Queens Park Rangers target Scott McKenna is believed to have had a transfer request rejected by Aberdeen, as he looks to force through a move away from Scotland. (The Sun)

Birmingham City are looking to snap up Valencia midfielder Fran Villalba, who could be allowed to leave the club on a free transfer. (Football League World)

Hull City are said to be interested in Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Whiteman, who began his career on the books of Manchester United's youth academy. (The 72)

Leeds United have been tipped to make a move for Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, who lit up the Championship with his lethal goal scoring last season. (Football Insider)