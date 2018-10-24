Championship news and rumours: Tottenham Hotspur target Blackburn Rovers midfielder | Sheffield Wednesday manager unable to comment on the future of Adam Reach

Here are the latest rumours from around the Championship on Wednesday, October 24, 2018.

Leeds United must hijack Sheffield United's potential deal for Birmingham City star man Jota if they are serious about a return to the Premier League, according to one report. (Football FanCast)

Championship news and rumours: Tottenham Hotspur target Blackburn Roversmidfielder | Sheffield Wednesday manager unable to comment on the future of Adam Reach

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Dack has emerged as a surprise January transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur. (Daily Express)

Reading have taken Dulwich Hamlet young centre-back Jay Rich-Baghuelou on trial after Charlton Athletic failed to secure a deal. (London News Online)

Wolverhampton Wanderers sporting director Kevin Thelwell says Benik Afobe's transfer to Stoke City was finalised due to 'a change in circumstances’. Afobe made his initial loan spell a permanent one in the summer before being sold to the Championship club just days later. (BirminghamLive)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay says he is unable to comment on the future of Adam Reach, who has recently been linked with Wolves. However, the 55-year-old did admit he is not surprised to see Reach linked elsewhere. (BirminghamLive)

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis flew from Athens to personally deliver a message that their performances must improve, after their first defeat in seven games. (Mail)