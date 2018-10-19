Here’s all the latest rumours from around the Championship:

Leeds United have reportedly rekindled their interest in Tottenham Hotspur youngster Juan Foyth.

Championship news and gossip: Leeds United want young Tottenham Hotspur star, West Brom face Premier League interest for Blackburn midfielder and Russell Martin close to signing for new club | 19 October

The Argentinian has not yet made his debut for Spurs and Marcelo Bielsa wants to sign the defender to strengthen his back line in January.

West Brom could face competition from Premier League clubs if they are to sign highly-rated Blackburn midfiedler Bradley Dack.

Tottenham are one club said to be interested and have also been linked with Baggies winger Oliver Burke as Mauricio Pochettino looks to bolster his squad in the next window.

Ex-Norwich City man Russell Martin is said to be close to signing for League One Walsall, despite training at West Brom with fellow former Canary Wes Hoolahan.

Meanwhile QPR, who could be subject to a transfer embargo in January, are looking to the future and are ready to sign youngsters Lewis Walker and Charlie Rowan who are on trial with the Loftus Road club.

Free agent Gabby Agbonlahor has said he would play for Aston Villa for free, after he was released by his boyhood club at the end of last season.

Villa’s transfer dealings and injury crisis up front led to Agbonlahor offering to play for nothing in the middle of the summer, but Steve Bruce did not need to accept after the club was taken over by wealthy new owners shortly afterwards.

Despite showing an interest in returning to former club Ipswich Town, it looks like the Tractor Boys won’t be signing Darren Bent as manager Paul Hurst has said he doesn’t see any free agents that would benefit his team.