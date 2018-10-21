Championship news and gossip: Leeds United linked with Senegalese striker | Liverpool consider recalling midfielder from Sheffield United | Arsenal and Manchester United eye Ipswich Town starlet

Here is all the latest news and gossip from across the Championship.

Liverpool are considering recalling Ben Woodburn from Sheffield United due to his lack of game time resulting in just six league appearances so far. (Daily Mail)

Championship news and gossip: Leeds United linked with Senegalese striker | Liverpoolconsider recalling midfielder fromSheffield United | Arsenal and Manchester United eye Ipswich Townstarlet

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is monitoring the progress of Dean Henderson on loan at Sheffield United, with David De Gea's long term future in doubt. (Daily Mirror)

Leeds United continue to be linked with a move for Senegalese striker Mbaye Diagne after he scored his 10th in just nine games for Turkish side Kasimpasa. Marcelo Bielsa's side were reportedly in talks with the 26-year-old in the summer but such move never materialised. (HITC)

Aston Villa could face losing youngster Mitchell Clarke with Premier League clubs West Ham United and Newcastle United credited with interest in the defender. The 19-year-old is currently on a season-long loan deal with League Two Port Vale. (Sunday Mirror)

West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore has apologised for his red card in the Baggies' 1-0 defeat at Wigan Athletic on Saturday. The England international was shown a second yellow late out on to compound a misery day at the DW Stadium. (BirminghamLive)

However, Darren Moore's Baggies could be set for a major boost with Leicester City manager Claude Puel playing down rumours that he will recall attacker Harvey Barnes before the end of the season. (BirminghamLive)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are said to be eyeing a swoop for Sheffield Wednesday's Adam Reach, who has hit the headlines for his stunning long range strikes this campaign. (The Sun)

Ipswich Town 19-year-old starlet Dylan Crowe is subject to interest from Arsenal, Manchester United, RB Leipzig and Borrussia Dortmund. (TeamTalk)