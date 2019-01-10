Championship Live: Leeds United handed boost in striker hunt, Sheffield Wednesday in the market for defenders, team news and injury updates from press conferences | 10 January Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The transfer window is in full swing as Championship clubs bring in new faces to boost their squads in the second half of the season. Follow all the latest team news, injury updates and transfer rumours on our live blog - and refresh the page for updates. Stoke City appoint Nathan Jones Preston North End still have more business to do in the January transfer window after signing Connor Ripley Championship rumours: Sunderland launch bid for Wigan Athletic striker | Aston Villa set to rival West Bromwich Albion to sign Everton midfielder | Liverpool recall striker from disappointing spell at Sheffield United |