Championship Live: Leeds United handed boost in striker hunt, Sheffield Wednesday in the market for defenders, team news and injury updates from press conferences | 10 January

0
Have your say

The transfer window is in full swing as Championship clubs bring in new faces to boost their squads in the second half of the season.

Follow all the latest team news, injury updates and transfer rumours on our live blog - and refresh the page for updates.

Stoke City appoint Nathan Jones

Stoke City appoint Nathan Jones