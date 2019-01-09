Championship Live: Leeds United chasing £10m player, Sheffield Wednesday's Adam Reach linked with Aston Villa move, team news and transfer rumours | 9 January

0
Have your say

The transfer window is in full swing as Championship clubs bring in new faces to boost their squads in the second half of the season.

Here is all the latest news and transfer gossip.

Leeds United chasing 10m player

Leeds United chasing 10m player